Dendur Capital LP Purchases Shares of 486,189 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 486,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,000. Builders FirstSource makes up about 4.5% of Dendur Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dendur Capital LP owned 0.23% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

BLDR stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

