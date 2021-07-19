DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,611 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $665,516,000 after buying an additional 1,223,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,466,000 after buying an additional 1,089,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,591,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $61.16 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

