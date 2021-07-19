DePay (DEPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One DePay coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002987 BTC on popular exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $30,601.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DePay has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00101720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00145431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,848.49 or 0.99558901 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,650 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

