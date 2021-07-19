DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading 5.4% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.20. Approximately 11,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,297,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

Specifically, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,882,298.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 200,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Insiders have sold 223,486 shares of company stock worth $8,950,666 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

