Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.10

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $48.10, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

DWVYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Derwent London alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.