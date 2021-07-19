Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Shares Acquired by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,881 shares during the quarter. Despegar.com makes up 0.2% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Despegar.com worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Despegar.com by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Despegar.com by 31.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of DESP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Despegar.com, Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a market cap of $889.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.55.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. Analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

