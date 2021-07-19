Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €22.00 Price Target

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JEN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.00 ($34.12).

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €27.22 ($32.02) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €23.80. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a fifty-two week high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

