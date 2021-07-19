Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $71.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s current price.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $64.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

