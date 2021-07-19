Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $96.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv stock opened at $90.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.85. Autoliv has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $108.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.74.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.