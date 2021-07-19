Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Up 29.1% in June

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,410,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 12,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB opened at $11.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

