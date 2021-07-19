Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Target Price to $25.00

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 target price on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS GCTAF traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.63. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up about 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.