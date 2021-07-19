Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Capitalization Tops $157,841.40

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $157,841.40 and approximately $219.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000199 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.