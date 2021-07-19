Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.40

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as €21.40 ($25.18) and last traded at €18.78 ($22.09), with a volume of 261875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €20.44 ($24.05).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche EuroShop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.65 ($21.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

