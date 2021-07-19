Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $208,989.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00008178 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00224102 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.