DFI.Money (YFII) Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last Week

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for about $2,548.48 or 0.08393848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $98.36 million and $71.28 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012793 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.36 or 0.00748854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

