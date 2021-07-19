DFSocial Gaming Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $136.47 or 0.00459361 BTC on major exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $8,697.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00035816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00096274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00142119 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,721.78 or 1.00045015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

