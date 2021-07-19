Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $209,561.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 38.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00010613 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00268423 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

