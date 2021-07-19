DigitalNote (XDN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $193,302.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $5.95 million and $193,302.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.89 or 0.00602591 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 114.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000192 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,050,125,238 coins and its circulating supply is 4,903,707,505 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

