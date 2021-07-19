Digitex City (DGTX) Price Down 33.3% This Week

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex City coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013216 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.00 or 0.00773336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.