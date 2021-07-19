Dimecoin Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $295.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00096252 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.