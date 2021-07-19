Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of IHS Markit worth $51,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFO. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 119,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,307,000. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 19,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,315,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFO opened at $114.06 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.73. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,066 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

