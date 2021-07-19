Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 107,945 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Caesars Entertainment worth $48,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,306.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $89.90 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.75.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

