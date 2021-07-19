Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,131,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.64% of Vonage worth $48,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VG opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.39.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

