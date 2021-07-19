Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026,929 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.29% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $50,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $43.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.75.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. Analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

