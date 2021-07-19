Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.46% of Repligen worth $48,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Repligen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,580.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $307,389.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,499 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,548. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $200.14 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $131.91 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

