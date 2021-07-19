Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $48.70 Million Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241,159 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Credit Suisse Group worth $48,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,972 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,358,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 879.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 126,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

CS opened at $9.73 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

