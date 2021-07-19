Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $48.81 Million Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.31% of Park National worth $48,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Park National by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Park National by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park National by 290.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Park National during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Park National by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $113.71 on Monday. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $66.78 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.24.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $114.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

