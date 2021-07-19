Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $49.52 Million Stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,359,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.02% of Momo worth $49,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter valued at $3,130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Momo by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 109,007 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Momo by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 40,747 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Momo by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOMO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

MOMO opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

