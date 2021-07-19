Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $50.09 Million Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.09% of Houlihan Lokey worth $50,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after acquiring an additional 542,198 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,649,000 after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,473,000 after buying an additional 37,737 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $40,871,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.17.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,755. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HLI opened at $80.54 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

