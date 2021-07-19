Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $50.16 Million Stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.14% of Triple-S Management worth $50,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 93,247 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Triple-S Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 63.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

GTS opened at $23.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. Triple-S Management Co. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. Research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

