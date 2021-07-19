Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $50.83 Million Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 732,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.21% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $50,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $125,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA opened at $64.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARNA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

