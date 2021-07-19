Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $53.16 Million Stock Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,060,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.26% of Kimball Electronics worth $53,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth $4,307,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 29.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 597,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 134,573 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth $3,020,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 489.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 107,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 79,680 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $70,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 172,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,948.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $586,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

KE opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $498.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

