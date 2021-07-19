Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.80% of BWX Technologies worth $50,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,532,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 9.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 41,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,926,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $64,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,307.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $625,711 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWXT opened at $57.17 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.22.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

