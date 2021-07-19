Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,272,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,027,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Enel Américas worth $53,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENIA. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in Enel Américas by 407,467.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,521,726,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,521,352,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enel Américas by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enel Américas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,019 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enel Américas by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 382,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Enel Américas by 673.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,295,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,982,000 after buying an additional 1,127,482 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Enel Américas stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. Enel Américas S.A. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

