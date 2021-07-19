Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,184,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,829 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.03% of Magnite worth $49,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGNI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Magnite by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Magnite by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Magnite by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnite alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $165,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 271,315 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,092.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,439 shares of company stock worth $9,079,679. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.93. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.