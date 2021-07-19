Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,174 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.49% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $51,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,730,000 after buying an additional 3,159,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,370,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,801,000 after purchasing an additional 269,733 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,671,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,259,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 28,724 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 55.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

