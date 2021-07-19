Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,471,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.60% of Resolute Forest Products worth $48,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 50,847 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $908.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 3.28%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Jacques P. Vachon sold 15,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $244,648.07. Also, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RFP shares. Scotiabank upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

