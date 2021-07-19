Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,011 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,011 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.49% of EPR Properties worth $52,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of EPR opened at $53.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. As a group, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

