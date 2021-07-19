Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 21,551 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,551 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.00% of Skyline Champion worth $51,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $50.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 2.17. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,002.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,824,146.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

