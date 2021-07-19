Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 25,412 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,412 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.63% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $49,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 94,569 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,929 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $36.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of -0.16.

CALM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.