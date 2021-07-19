Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 46,808 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,808 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.71% of Digital Turbine worth $50,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APPS. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $59.60 on Monday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

