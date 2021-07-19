Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 61,177 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,846,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 61,177 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.43% of Meridian Bancorp worth $52,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 23.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 36.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 71,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 52.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBSB opened at $19.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.04. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBSB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

