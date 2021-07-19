Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 81,796 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.02% of Southside Bancshares worth $50,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

