Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,324,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.51% of Flushing Financial worth $49,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 44,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas C. Manditch sold 38,991 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $892,114.08. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

FFIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of FFIC opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 19.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.