Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,137,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,984 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.14% of Navistar International worth $50,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Navistar International by 212.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 59,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 40,243 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Navistar International by 54.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 85,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Navistar International by 416.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 516,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after purchasing an additional 416,789 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Navistar International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NAV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Shares of Navistar International stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.88. Navistar International Co. has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.