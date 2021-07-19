Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,791 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.24% of Sally Beauty worth $51,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at $174,000.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBH opened at $20.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

