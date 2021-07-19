Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,422 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Dine Brands Global worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CL King boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

In other Dine Brands Global news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIN stock opened at $82.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.89.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

