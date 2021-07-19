Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CTO Mezerville Roberto De Sells 4,066 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $305,885.18.

DIOD stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $72.75. 173,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,248. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Diodes by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 1.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

