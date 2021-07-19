Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CTO Mezerville Roberto De Sells 4,066 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $305,885.18.
DIOD stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $72.75. 173,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,248. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $91.02.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DIOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
