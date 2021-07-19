DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) versus MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Critical Analysis

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroStrategy has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and MicroStrategy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 1 3 1 0 2.00 MicroStrategy 3 1 3 0 2.00

DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $3.96, indicating a potential downside of 11.75%. MicroStrategy has a consensus price target of $437.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.28%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than MicroStrategy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.6% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and MicroStrategy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $171.51 million 2.22 -$11.30 million ($0.13) -34.54 MicroStrategy $480.73 million 10.11 -$7.52 million $4.31 115.71

MicroStrategy has higher revenue and earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MicroStrategy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and MicroStrategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -11.54% -16.20% -10.08% MicroStrategy -24.01% 11.13% 3.56%

Summary

MicroStrategy beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation. The company's interior construction solutions include prefabricated, customized interior modular walls, ceilings, and floors; decorative and functional millwork; power infrastructure; network infrastructure; and pre-installed medical gas piping systems. It offers interior construction solutions through a network of independent distribution partners. It serves commercial, healthcare, education, hospitality, and other industries, as well as medical gas piping systems for healthcare. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers to achieve their system availability and uptime goals, and to improve the overall experience through highly responsive troubleshooting and proactive technical product support. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with architecture and implementation services to help them quickly realize results, and helps to achieve returns on investment derived from understanding of data; and MicroStrategy Education that offers free and paid learning options. The company provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.