Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,542,000 after acquiring an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

NYSE:DFS opened at $120.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.16. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $47.42 and a 12 month high of $127.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

